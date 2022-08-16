Explore And Command An Army Of Wyverns In Upcoming Strategy Game Call Of Dragons

Farlight Games, the publisher behind Dislyte, has announced a new medieval fantasy RTS mobile game: Call of Dragons. In Call of Dragons, players will lead an army of wyverns and dragons across what Farlight refers to as a "massive, infinitely zoomable battlefield."

Along with real-time strategy mechanics, players will also be able to set up and fortify villages, raise an army, take over neighboring kingdoms, or work with other players to build alliances. The game rewards exploration along with combat prowess.

As players build their army, they will also get the chance to explore the Call of Dragon's "infinitely zoomable" world, unlock mini-games, and take on various side quests. They can also scour the land for lost song fragments that reveal the history of this world, referred to as Tamaris.

As players explore and level up, they will also unlock Artifacts that can power up their heroes as well as alter combat strategies. Along with conquering the land, players can also conquer the sky with a fleet of flying dragons.

Perhaps the most unique element of Call of Dragons is its large map, which can be both explored and claimed by players.. Dragons can also be used to access the more inaccessible sections.

Call of Dragons is coming to iOS and Android mobile devices later this year. You can learn more about the game and pre-register on the official Call of Dragons website.