Exclusive Star Trek Online PS4 and Xbox One S Giveaway

Starting today, you can explore Star Trek Online’s newest update on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Season 14 – Emergence. The new season sends players on a mission with legendary Starfleet Captain Geordi La Forge, voiced by LeVar Burton from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

To celebrate the launch of this update, we teamed up with Star Trek Online to give away a PlayStation 4, Xbox One S, Plantronics headsets, and in-game prizes.* In addition, we’ll be selecting 1,000 winners per platform (2,000 total) to receive a faction pack of in-game items for Star Trek Online on PS4 or Xbox One.

PLEASE NOTE: There are two entries below! You can enter to win a PS4 or Xbox One S, or both.

*This contest is only open to legal residents of the United States, District of Columbia and Canada.

*No purchase necessary. This promotion is only open to legal residents of the United States, District of Columbia and Canada. Contest ends at 11:59 pm PT on Tuesday, November 21, 2017. Please visit the official contest page for terms and conditions.

Star Trek Online is a free-to-play massively multiplayer online game where players can pioneer their own destiny as Captain of a Federation starship, become a Klingon Warrior and champion the Empire through the far reaches of the galaxy, or rebuild the Romulan legacy as the commander of a Romulan Republic Warbird. In Star Trek Online, players have the opportunity to visit iconic locations from the popular Star Trek universe, reach out to unexplored star systems and make contact with new alien species. Star Trek Online is currently available on PC, PlayStation®4 and Xbox One.

