Everyone On Project Eve Development Team Gifted A PS5

Following a successful reveal of Project Eve at Sony's latest PlayStation Showcase, Shift Up CEO Hyung-Tae Kim bought a little present for each of the game's 260 developers--a PlayStation 5.

According to Daniel Ahmad (via Twitter), Swift Up's CEO chose the PS5s as a gift so that the game's creators could all play Project Eve when it eventually releases. It's unclear exactly how Swift Up's CEO acquired so many of the still hard to find consoles, but given Project Eve's role in the recent PlayStation Showcase, Ahmad says it probably wouldn't have been too hard to secure so many units.

Shift Up CEO, Hyung-Tae Kim celebrated the successful showing of Project Eve at the PlayStation showcase by purchasing a PS5 for each of his 260 staff. https://t.co/VVtp2aaRib pic.twitter.com/mQV32i37l5 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 13, 2021

Well he just had his game shown at a major PlayStation conference. Probably wouldn't be too hard to secure 260 units.

The CEO said that he chose PS5's as the surprise gift so that all employees can play the game when it comes out. https://t.co/eJcqrqHzpk pic.twitter.com/yuU8AP80q5 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 13, 2021

Despite each of the game's developers receiving a PS5 to play the game on, Project Eve was announced as a multiplatform title back in 2019, and slated to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Whether or not the title is now a PS5 exclusive is unclear, but Project Eve will take advantage of the PS5 DualSense controller's haptic feedback according to an official PlayStation Blog post, though Swift Up hasn't revealed specific details on that front.

Project Eve made an action-packed splash at Sony's most recent PlayStation Showcase with a new gameplay trailer, showing the game to be a stylish, futuristic action title. Players will take on the role of Eve, a warrior facing mysterious creatures on a destroyed Earth. Eve can parry enemy attacks and dish out combo attacks, and will grow stronger over the course of the game as she acquires new skills, items, and costumes that will change her look.

Project Eve does not currently have a release date.