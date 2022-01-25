Every Upcoming Star Wars Game

There are a whole bunch of Star Wars projects in the works, including several movies and streaming series, but they all pale in comparison to the vast number of Star Wars video games on the horizon. From multiple publishers and across multiple genres, the current slate of Star Wars games is extensive and should have something for both longtime fans and younger players looking to get into the Star Wars universe. These are all the Star Wars games announced right now.

Star Wars Jedi sequel

One of the most anticipated Star Wars games in the works, the Star Wars Jedi sequel is being developed by Respawn Entertainment and directed by Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order lead Stig Asmussen. The previous game was a major success for the studio, despite eschewing modern conventions by being single-player and containing no microtransactions. According to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, it could be coming as soon as this year.

Respawn's Star Wars FPS

Announced alongside the Star Wars Jedi sequel, a new first-person shooter Star Wars game is also coming from Respawn Entertainment. Not much has been revealed about this game yet, but we do know Peter Hirschmann will serve as director. He previously worked on a huge number of Star Wars games, including the original LucasArts Battlefront titles, multiple Lego Star Wars games, and The Force Unleashed, as well as shooters like Metal of Honor and Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

An extremely ambitious game despite its Lego aesthetic--just look at how many times it got delayed--Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a video game adaptation of every single main Star Wars movie, beginning with Anakin's origins in Episode I and going all the way to The Rise of Skywalker. Despite some of this material getting covered in previous Lego games, this is not a remastered version of those, but rather an entirely new game built from the ground up. Even if you aren't a Lego fan, this may just be the definitive Star Wars game to play.

Bit Reactor's Star Wars strategy game

In development at the brand-new Bit Reactor studio, this Star Wars strategy game is one of three in-development Star Wars titles EA announced in January 2022. It's being made in collaboration with Respawn, and former XCOM art director Greg Foertsch leads the studio. With extensive work in turn-based tactics, the studio could head in that direction with Star Wars, but it remains unclear as of right now.

Star Wars Eclipse

An unexpected new game from Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human developer Quantic Dream, the upcoming Star Wars: Eclipse is set in the High Republic era. This is an unexplored period in Star Wars lore--at least for video games--and Quantic Dream's unique gameplay and narrative style could make it vastly different from other Star Wars games. The studio has been experiencing its own share of problems recently, however, with lawsuits alleging poor treatment, and it's not clear how far along Eclipse is.

Knights of the Old Republic remake

When it comes to acclaimed Star Wars games, you'll hear Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic's name mentioned more than just about anything else. A full remake is currently in the works from port specialist Aspyr, and it's headed to both PS5 and PC. EA's separate Star Wars: The Old Republic MMO is ongoing, but Knights of the Old Republic's story-focused single-player RPG style was riveting nearly two decades ago and should stand the test of time when the remake is ready to launch.

Star Wars: Hunters

Developed by Zynga, Star Wars: Hunters is another unique take on the franchise--but this time it's coming only to mobile devices and Nintendo Switch. A third-person arena action game, Star Wars: Hunters lets you play as a wide variety of character archetypes, including Stormtroopers, Jedi, and Wookies. A "Hunters of the Outer Rim" competition will run alongside the game, offering rewards for the most dedicated and skilled hunters in the galaxy.

Ubisoft's Star Wars Project

Announced as EA's exclusivity period for the Star Wars franchise came to an end, Ubisoft's "The Star Wars Project," as it's currently known, is in development at Massive Entertainment--the same studio behind The Division and its sequel. Like those games, this Star Wars game will make use of the Snowdrop engine and will be set in an open world with a focus on narrative. Given that we have seen nothing of the game yet, it remains to be seen when it will actually release.