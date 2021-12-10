Escape From Tarkov 12.12 Update Trailer Shows Off New Weapons And Lighthouse Map

Developer Battlestate Games has released a trailer that shows off some of the new features coming to Escape From Tarkov in its 0.12.12 update, which includes new gear, weapons, and the new Lighthouse map. The map itself looks to be an interesting mix of open areas to explore, vantage points to set up a sniper nest, a military base, and even a working train.

As for the actual lighthouse map, it's a surprisingly spacious area that looks to be inspired by maps such as Woods and Shoreline from this brutal FPS / MMO game. Other additions to the game will include a rework of its inertia system, new shotguns, more rifles, and impact grenades will be added as well.

As for when the update will be released, Battlestate Games says that some players "already know" when it'll go live. According to Reddit theories, the update could come on December 12--which would match up nicely with the 12.12 number--or December 22.

Escape From Tarkov's last big patch added weapon deterioration, a factory expansion, fence reputation, and a full wipe of player inventories that evened the playing field for a brief time.