Epic Games Shutting Down Online Servers For Rock Band, Unreal Tournament, And More

Sorry to those who still play the original Rock Band.

By on

9 Comments

Epic Games has announced that it will be shutting down online services for a selection of its older titles.

Epic Games did share that Unreal Tournament 3 X would be coming back completely free, but it had a lot of bad news, as well. A number Epic's older titles will be losing their online services and servers, as the company moves "to solely support Epic Online Services with its unified friends system, voice chat features, parental controls, and parental verification features."

According to the blog post announcing the news, some of the titles will no longer be playable, though most will still be playable offline. These changes for the selection of titles, which you can see the full list of below, will come into effect January 24.

Epic specifically highlighted Battle Breakers as one of the titles that will be completely unplayable, which will become so a little earlier on December 30. If you've made a purchase in the game within the last 180 days from today, you'll get an automatic refund though. Unreal Tournament (Alpha), Rock Band Blitz, Rock Band Companion app and SingSpace will also be no longer accessible from January 24.

Epic has also started removing games that were still available from all digital storefronts, and have disabled the ability to purchase any in-game DLC. The Mac and Linux versions of Hatoful Boyfriend, and Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star have been removed, as well as the mobile title DropMix, though if you own them they will still be able to be played.

Here's the full list of titles effected:

  • 1000 Tiny Claws
  • Dance Central 1-3
    • Note: Dance Central VR online multiplayer will remain available
  • Green Day: Rock Band
  • Monsters (Probably) Stole My Princess
  • Rock Band 1-3
    • Note: Rock Band 4 online multiplayer will remain available
  • The Beatles: Rock Band
  • Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars
  • Unreal Gold
  • Unreal II: The Awakening
  • Unreal Tournament 2003
  • Unreal Tournament 2004
  • Unreal Tournament 3
    • Note: We have plans to bring back online features via Epic Online Services in the future.
  • Unreal Tournament: Game of the Year Edition

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

