Enjoy A Cinematic Media Experience Anywhere With This $199 Pocket Projector

High-quality projectors have changed home entertainment. With the clarity and resolution of projectors improving year after year, many people have forgone television sets entirely for the large format images that projectors can offer. However, projectors don't just offer large screens for home use; they have also become highly portable, and few are more portable than the Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector.

The Prima Pocket Projector is a compact, high-performance projector. Ready to go anywhere and pair to any device, the Prima brings high-quality, large-format images anywhere you want to take them. Best of all, the Prima Pocket Projector is currently on sale for only $199, down from $799, when you use coupon code PRIMA at checkout.

Powered by an Android-powered 64-bit quad-core processor, this projector is powerful and ultra-portable, with a compact, sleek design that's thin and small enough to fit comfortably in your pocket. In fact, it only weighs as much as an iPhone 7s Plus. The long battery life enables users to project high-quality images for up to three hours and to play audio for up to 30 hours all on a single charge.

The Prima 1080p Pocket Projector is more than just extremely portable. It's also a super capable projector. The Prima can project a display anywhere from a 30-inch screen size all the way up to 200 inches, making it perfect for an individual watching sesh or a game night with your friends while on the go. The Prima has a 200-lumen bulb that's four times brighter than other portable projectors, allowing you to enjoy crisp, clear images in any lighting conditions.

With HDMI, USB, micro SD, and audio and AV ports, the Prima can be connected to a plethora of devices, including wireless syncing to your smartphone, laptop, or tablet. One user comments, "It works really well with AirPlay, so anything I do on my phone or computer I can now do in HD on the big screen." Users can also access the Google Play Store to download apps and stream directly from their Prima.

Take control of your home or on-the-go entertainment with a compact, ultra-portable, high-quality Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector, now just $199 with code PRIMA.

