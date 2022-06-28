Elden Ring: Where To Get Unseen Form

If you're looking to have a fun time in Elden Ring, look no further than some of the game's most unique spells. Unseen Form, for instance, allows you to go invisible for a short while, giving you a chance to sneak around enemies and play tricks on PVP invaders. If you'd like to snag this one for yourself, read on for where to find it.

Unseen Form explained

Unseen Form is a sorcery that requires 16 Intelligence to cast. Using it will make you almost completely invisible for 30 seconds.

Unseen Form's item description reads:

One of the night sorceries of Sellia, Town of Sorcery. Makes the caster semi-invisible. While on horseback, effect extends to cover the mount. This sorcery can be cast while in motion. The Sellian assassins considered every option that aided their dirty work.

Where to find Unseen Form

Unseen Form can be found atop Mirage Rise [1] in Altus Plateau after solving its puzzle. The tower will initially be hidden until you find and destroy three magical crests in the surrounding area--one of which is quite well-hidden.

Solve the Mirage Rise puzzle to get the tower to appear.

Here are the locations of all 3 crests:

The first crest [2] is located directly beside the pedestal that provides the puzzle's clues. It's almost impossible to miss.

is located directly beside the pedestal that provides the puzzle's clues. It's almost impossible to miss. The second crest [3] is located just a bit to the west near a wall. Be careful of the enemies that will spawn in this area.

is located just a bit to the west near a wall. Be careful of the enemies that will spawn in this area. The third crest [4] is the trickiest of the bunch. To the east of the clue pedestal and just south of the Bower of Bounty Site of Grace is a somewhat unusual rock on a small hill. If you strike it, it will reveal the final crest. Note that, if you notice a spectral fanged imp wandering in this area, you're in the right place.

Once you've destroyed the last crest, Mirage Rise will appear in physical form, allowing you to climb to the top and find Unseen Form and its armament counterpart Unseen Blade.