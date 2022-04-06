Elden Ring: Where To Get The Roar Medallion Talisman

Collecting all of Elden Ring's talismans may prove to be a massive undertaking, but that doesn't mean they're all difficult to find. As a matter of fact, there are quite a few that can be found early in the game with minimal effort. One such talisman is the Roar Medallion, which only requires a quick trip into a fairly simple dungeon. In this guide, we'll tell you where to head to pick this one up.

Roar Medallion talisman explained

The Roar Medallion talisman enhances roar and breath attacks, such as War Cry and Beast's Roar. However, don't mix these up with dragon breath spells, as the buff doesn't apply to those.

The Roar Medallion talisman's item description reads:

A bronze medallion depicting a roaring giant. Enhances roars and breath attacks. In ancient times, the giants were mortal enemies of the Erdtree. Their bellowing roars desolated nature, triggered avalanches, and whipped up storms of flame.

Where to get the Roar Medallion talisman

The Roar Medallion is obtained by defeating the boss of the Limgrave Tunnels dungeon in Limgrave. This early-game mine is situated at the northern tip of Agheel Lake and can be accessed pretty much immediately upon leaving the tutorial. Due to the low-level enemies, it shouldn't be too much of a hassle for you.

Limgrave Tunnels

At the end of Limgrave Tunnels will be a Stonedigger Troll, which functions as the dungeon's boss encounter. This hulking troll can deal some heavy damage, but he's awfully slow, so just wail away on him until he falls. When he does, you'll receive the Roar Medallion talisman as a reward.