Elden Ring: Where To Get The Prosthesis-Wearer Heirloom Talisman

You have plenty of choices for what type of character build you'd like to make in Elden Ring, but if you're opting to invest heavily in weapons like katanas, whips, or spears, you'll certainly want to raise your Dexterity as much as possible. The Prosthesis-Wearer Heirloom talisman can assist a bit by increasing the stat a bit for you, too. If you'd like to round this item up, we'll walk you through how in this guide.

Prosthesis-Wearer Heirloom talisman explained

The Prosthesis-Wearer Heirloom talisman increases your total Dexterity by 5 points. While this may not seem like much (because it's sort of not), it can come in handy for helping you reach stat requirements for wielding weapons as you wait to earn enough runes to permanently increase your Dexterity.

The Prosthesis-Wearer Heirloom talisman's item description reads:

A talisman engraved with a scene from a heroic tale. Raises dexterity. Though born into the accursed rot, when the young girl encountered her mentor and his flowing blade, she gained wings of unparalleled strength.

Where to get the Prosthesis-Wearer Heirloom talisman

The Prosthesis-Wearer Heirloom is obtained from Millicent at the Church of the Plague in eastern Caelid. She won't give you the item the first time you encounter her, however. Instead, you'll have to finish the early portion of her lengthy questline.

Church of the Plague

Follow our Millicent Quest Guide until the point that you've given Millicent the needle. Afterward, rest at the nearby Site of Grace and speak with her again until she provides you with the Prosthesis-Wearer Heirloom talisman.