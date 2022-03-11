Elden Ring: Where To Get The Moonveil Katana

Elden Ring may be overflowing with incredible weapons, but few armament types are as appealing as katanas. Luckily, From Software has included some solid katanas for every type of build, and those invested in sorcery can make use of one of the best options in the game: Moonveil. This excellent pickup can make quick work of enemies and can go a long way towards rounding out an Intelligence build, so you'll be happy to hear that it can be obtained pretty easily--and we've got you covered on where to find it.

Mooveil explained

Moonveil is a magic-based katana that requires 12 Strength, 18 Dexterity, and 23 Intelligence to wield. It's widely considered one of the best melee weapons for any sorcery build due to its solid Intelligence scaling, and it causes blood buildup for some extra damage output, too.

Much of the appeal of Moonveil, however, is its weapon skill Transient Moonlight. This skill has the player sheathe the katana and then unleash a horizontal wave of magic energy for some devastating damage. Doing so requires a lot of FP, though, so it's best used in moderation.

Moonveil's item description reads:

Katana forged of glintstone. Masterpiece of a Sellian swordsmith. Light enwreathes the blade when sheathed, explaining its Moonveil moniker.

Where to find Moonveil

Moonveil can be obtained by defeating the boss at the end of the dungeon Gael Tunnel, which is located in Eastern Limgrave right on the border of Caelid. You can get to this dungeon rather early in the game, and reaching the boss door shouldn't prove too difficult. What awaits you inside is a different story.

Gael Tunnel

Taking down the Magma Wyrm at the end of Gael Tunnel can prove quite the challenge for an underleveled character, so you may want to bring a friend along for co-op if you're trying to snag this one very early in the game. If you're low-level and can't bring a friend, you'll need to master the art of dodging or blocking a massive enemy in a very small area while doing middling damage. Once you do manage to take the beast down, though, you'll be awarded with the Moonveil katana and be one step closer to the ultimate sorcery build.