Elden Ring: Where To Get The Longtail Talisman

If there's one point on which every Elden Ring player can agree, it's that falling to your death is an extremely frustrating experience. There are a variety of items in the game to reduce your fall damage, though, including the Longtail Cat Talisman. In this guide, we'll walk you through how to grab this item and ease some of your falling fears.

Longtail Cat Talisman explained

The Longtail Cat Talisman prevents fall damage from any drop less than 20 meters (at which point you automatically die). You'll still want to use this neat trick to check if the fall would be lethal before you take any extreme leaps, though.

The Longtail Cat Talisman's item description reads:

A brooch depicting Lacrima, the long-tailed cat. Renders the wearer immune to fall damage. However, it cannot prevent falling to one's death. Lacrima features in the fables of Raya Lucaria, in which she is described as a faerie cat who was fond of playing in the great bell tower.

Where to get the Longtail Cat Talisman

The Longtail Cat Talisman is located within the Raya Lucaria Academy legacy dungeon. As you explore this fairly linear dungeon, you'll eventually come across a rotating lift that you can ride up and down, which is going to be necessary to reach the item.

Longtail Cat Talisman location

First, make your way to the Schoolhouse Classroom Site of Grace. From this grace, backtrack outside and wrap around to the left to find a spot that lets you ride the lift down. Take it down to the bottom of the crystal-filled gorge where you'll encounter a Pendulum Statue.

Either kill the Pendulum Statue or dodge its attacks and seek out the glowing purple item against the back wall of this area, which just so happens to be the Longtail Cat Talisman.