Elden Ring: Where To Get The Hookclaws

Elden Ring may have no shortage of cool weapons that you can find and equip, but let's be real--you're really just dying to get your hands on some claws and cosplay as Wolverine, right? Lucky for you, the Hookclaws are a solid option for mobility-focused players, and they can be found pretty early in the game. We'll tell you precisely where below.

Hookclaws explained

The Hookclaws are, as you might've guessed, a claw weapon that requires 8 Strength and 14 Dexterity to wield. You can use one claw alongside a shield, or you can two-hand the weapon to equip one claw on each hand for some frenetic and aggressive attacks that come along with some hefty bleed buildup--and they look cool doing it.

The Hookclaws' weapon skill is a fairly common one known as Quickstep. It functions similarly to the dodge from Bloodborne, allowing you to quickly maneuver around your enemies fluidly, even letting you get behind them quickly for some fast attacks.

Hookclaws item description reads:

Weapon worn on the fist comprised of sharp parallel blades favored by those who lurk in the dark. Lacerations cause blood loss with great effect. Claw weapons come in pairs, and two-handing this weapon will equip it to both hands.

Where to find the Hookclaws

The Hookclaws can be found near the beginning of Stormveil Castle. When you reach the castle for the first time, opt to take the secret entrance recommended to you by Gatekeeper Gostoc. Make your way through the crumbling cliffs until you take some steps up and into the first inner section of the castle.

Hookclaws location

Inside this opening section of the castle, take note of the cellar directly ahead of you before going up any further steps. You'll know it's the right area if it's packed full of boxes with a single axe-wielding enemy wandering about. Kill that enemy and find the Hookclaws against the back wall to begin your Wolverine cosplay journey.