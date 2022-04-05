Elden Ring: Where To Get The Gold Scarab Talisman

The primary point of slaying your foes in Elden Ring is to earn those sweet, sweet runes for leveling up your character. But have you ever felt like you're just not getting enough runes for your trouble? You'll want to look no further than the Golden Scarab talisman, which will earn you more runes per kill. And we'll tell you where you can snag it--but it won't be easy.

Gold Scarab talisman explained

The Gold Scarab talisman will increase the runes obtained by defeating enemies by approximately 20%. Any time you don't absolutely need a talisman slot for something more offensive or defensive, you'll want to keep this equipped to make the most of everything you take down.

Gold Scarab talisman's item description reads:

A talisman facsimile of a scarab, the carrier of treasures and precious things. This Golden scarab increases the amount of runes obtained from defeating enemies.

Where to find the Gold Scarab talisman

The Gold Scarab talisman is obtained by defeating the two bosses at the end of the Abandoned Cave in Caelid. Reaching this dungeon is a little tricky, though--as is tackling the cave itself.

From the Smoldering Wall Site of Grace in Caelid, head east toward the nearby cliffside where you'll notice a tree branch that you can cross to reach a fairly well-hidden cave on the opposite cliffside. This is the Abandoned Cave, and it sucks. It sucks really bad.

Abandoned Cave

This horrific dungeon requires you to navigate multiple rooms full of Scarlet Rot, damaging geysers, and irritating enemies like Miranda Flowers and Servants of Rot trying to interrupt you along the way. It's a truly frustrating experience to reach the final boss room, and once you do, you're in for an annoying showdown.

The bosses of the Abandoned Tunnel include two Cleanrot Knights, which can be a hellacious fight for those who haven't leveled up. If you return late in the game, this encounter will be much easier, though. So if you don't absolutely have to have the Gold Scarab talisman early, maybe wait a bit to face these guys. Either way, once they fall, that fancy new talisman is your reward.