Elden Ring: Where To Get The Crystal Sword

If you're slinging magic as a sorcerer in Elden Ring, you'll probably want to keep a backup melee weapon for when you run out of FP. You have plenty of options from which to choose, but the Crystal Sword ranks among one of the most visually striking of the bunch. It may not necessarily be the best weapon you can find in the game, but if you'd like to rock it for those sweet looks and reasonable damage, we'll tell you where you can find it.

Crystal Sword explained

The Crystal Sword is a straight sword that requires 13 Strength, 10 Dexterity, and 15 Intelligence to wield. It's a decent melee option for sorcery builds, but unless you're really sold on its cool aesthetic, there are definitely some more powerful options available.

The weapon skill on the Crystal Sword is Spinning Slash. This is a pretty common weapon skill that does pretty much exactly what it says and deals some passable damage, though you'd probably benefit from a different Ash of War to make the most of the Crystal Sword.

Crystal Sword's item description reads:

Sword fashioned from pure crystal; a deed impossible for a human. Enwreathed with powerful magic, its attack scales with intelligence. The inscrutable Crystalians have but one clear purpose; to safeguard their crystals unto the end. One theory posits that they yearn for the return of their creator who will carve for them new brethren.

Where to find the Crystal Sword

The Crystal Sword can be found in the Village of the Albinaurics in southern Liurnia of the Lakes. To get there, you'll need to cross a poisonous swamp and make your way up a ramp into a dark and eerie area.

Crystal Sword location

Once you've reached the Village of the Albinaurics, look for a well and a long, thin bridge that connects to an island of sorts in the distance. Travel across the bridge and fend off the few aggravating enemies on the other side, then look around the edge of the area for a corpse that is holding the Crystal Sword.