Elden Ring: Where To Get Meteorite Of Astel

As you work your way through collecting all of Elden Ring's spells, you'll need to make a visit to Consecrated Snowfield and fight through a dungeon so you can obtain Meteorite of Astel. This AOE spell can be fun to use, even if it's not normally the ideal option for dealing with groups of enemies. Follow this guide to find out how and where you can add it to your collection.

Meteorite of Astel explained

Meteorite of Astel is a sorcery that requires 55 Intelligence to cast. It calls in a flurry of meteorites from the void and can deal some decent AOE damage.

Meteorite of Astel's item description reads:

One of the glintstone sorceries that manipulates gravitational forces. Summons a void that emits a hail of meteorites. Hold to continue the effect. A manifestation of the power with which Astel leveled the Eternal City.

Where to find Meteorite of Astel

Meteorite of Astel can be obtained by defeating Astel, Stars of Darkness within Yelough Anix Tunnel in Consecrated Snowfield. This secret late-game biome can only be access by rounding up a couple of medallions and taking a lift. You can follow our Millicent Quest Guide to make your way here.

Yelough Anix Tunnel

Once you've found yourself in the Consecrated Snowfield region, follow the left boundary all the way around until you find Yelough Anix Tunnel entrance just beneath the Yelough Anix Ruins.

This dungeon is pretty straightforward, but beware that it's filled with miners, an Alabaster Lord, and an Onyx Lord all eager to see you dead. Play defensively and keep pushing through--and don't forget to unlock the door opposite of the giant double door that leads to the boss, as this will act as a shortcut in case you die.

The boss of the dungeon is Astel, Stars of Darkness. This fight is moderately difficult, but it shouldn't pose a significant problem for characters with plenty of levels under their belts. Simply stay out of Astel's explosive blasts, dodge its high-damage tail attack, and learn the timing of its pincer grab attack so you can perfect your roll--these are the main things to look out for. Otherwise, wail away on its head until it dies, earning you Meteorite of Astel.