Elden Ring: Where To Get Loretta's Mastery

There are a ton of incredibly cool-looking spells in Elden Ring, but it's kind of hard to beat the visual spectacle of pulling out a giant magical bow and firing a multitude of arrows at your foes. If you'd like to try doing so yourself, you'll need to get your hands on Loretta's Mastery. In this guide, we'll tell you where to find the boss that drops this sorcery.

Loretta's Mastery explained

Loretta's Mastery is a sorcery that requires 46 Intelligence to cast. It fires four magical great arrows from a greatbow and acts as a more powerful version of Loretta's Greatbow, meaning it can dish out some solid damage--but at the cost of a bit too much of your precious FP.

Loretta's Mastery's item description reads:

Sorcery used by Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree. Creates a magic greatbow and fires four great arrows simultaneously. Charging enhances potency. Hold to keep the great arrows nocked. Developed by Loretta after her long, bloody journey to seek out a place where the Albinaurics could live in peace.

Where to find Loretta's Mastery

Loretta's Mastery can be obtained by defeating Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree in Miquella's Haligtree. This optional late-game area requires obtaining a few pieces of a medallion and taking a special lift to a well-hidden biome. Luckily, you can follow our Millicent Quest Guide to track down everything you need and get you to the Haligtree.

Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree
Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree

Once you've made your way to the Haligtree, you'll be in for quite a challenge. You'll need to fight your way across some branches and make your way down the tree through a series of platforms and buildings filled with difficult and sometimes cleverly-placed enemies who seek to keep you from descending. It's a mostly linear trek down, though, and once you reach the bottom, you'll encounter Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree.

Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree is similar to her spectral form that you fought earlier in the game at Caria Manor. As such, she's surprisingly easy for a late-game encounter, with very choreographed attack patterns that can be dodged with little effort. Melee users can make short work of her by just blocking her physical attacks and rolling through her fairly slow magical projectiles. Ranged and magic users should have an even easier time by just staying mobile. When she falls, you'll get Loretta's Mastery for the trouble.

