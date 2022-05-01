Elden Ring: Where To Get Eternal Darkness

With so many offensive sorceries in Elden Ring, there's a certain intrigue that comes with one built around defending against other spells. Such is the case, though, with Eternal Darkness, which can be used to suck up and defend yourself from other sorceries and incantations. Read on to find out where you can grab it for your collection.

Eternal Darkness explained

Eternal Darkness is a sorcery that requires 35 Intelligence to cast. It creates a void that draws in sorceries and incantations, making it a solid choice against magic enemies and other spell-users in PVP.

Eternal Darkness' item description reads:

Forbidden sorcery of Sellia, Town of Sorcery. Creates a space of darkness that draws in sorceries and incantations. This sorcery can be cast while in motion. Originally a lost sorcery of the Eternal City; the despair that brought about its ruin made manifest.

Where to find Eternal Darkness

Eternal Darkness can be found on a corpse at the Swamp Lookout Tower in Caelid. To get to this location, complete Sellia, Town of Sorcery as part of the Millicent questline, then make your way to the Church of the Plague to grab the Site of Grace there.

Swamp Lookout Tower

From the Church of the Plague, head south and then wrap north to reach the Swamp Lookout Tower at the edge of a cliff. You'll find an enemy here to take down before doing anything else, but once it's been defeated, you can pick up Eternal Darkness on the corpse in the jail cell, which is found just inside the small, crumbling tower.