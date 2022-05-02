Elden Ring: Where To Get Comet

Have you ever wanted to fire a giant comet at something? In Elden Ring, you can do exactly that by finding and using the aptly-named Comet sorcery. Not only will it look cool, but it's a decent option for damage, too. In this guide, we'll tell you where to pick it up so that you can give it a go for yourself.

Comet explained

Comet is a sorcery that requires 52 Intelligence to cast. As its name implies, it unleashes a powerful magic comet that can deal fairly solid damage to enemies.

Comet's item description reads:

One of the glintstone sorceries of the Academy of Raya Lucaria. Fires a great magical comet. This sorcery can be cast repeatedly and while in motion. Charging enhances potency. The greatest of the Karolos Conspectus's sorceries, that only a very few sorcerers have ever mastered.

Where to find Comet

Comet can be obtained within the Raya Lucaria Academy legacy dungeon in Liurnia of the Lakes. While exploring this magical academy, you'll find plenty of well-hidden secrets by hitting and unveiling illusory walls, and the same goes for this sorcery.

Comet is found in a chest behind an illusory wall.

Make your way through the dungeon until you've unlocked the Debate Parlor Site of Grace. From there, backtrack into the last room and stop just before the steps leading back down. Facing the steps, destroy an illusory wall by hitting the bookshelf closest to the right set.

Destroying the illusory wall will open a path you can follow to reach a chest. Inside the chest in a dimly-lit room is where you'll discover Comet.