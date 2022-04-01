Elden Ring: Where To Get Bolt of Gransax

If you're looking to obtain the coveted Platinum trophy for Elden Ring, you'll need to collect all of the legendary armaments. Luckily, you can backtrack to round up most of them you've missed along the way, but one particular item will be locked away forever if you don't get it before triggering a late-game event. That item is the legendary spear Bolt of Gransax, but don't worry--we're going to tell you how to snag it before it's too late.

Bolt of Gransax explained

Bolt of Gransax is a spear that requires 20 Strength and a staggering 40 Dexterity to wield. However, thanks to the addition of lightning damage, it's a solid choice for many spear users.

The weapon skill Ancient Lightning Spear comes with Bolt of Gransax. This will allow you to imbue the spear with red lightning and then throw it at your enemies. It can be charged to do even more damage.

Bolt of Gransax's item description reads:

Spear whittled from the weapon wielded by Gransax. One of the legendary armaments. A great ancient dragon, Gransax once rained calamity upon the Royal Capital - the only time in historical record that Leyndell's walls have fallen. This marked the dawn of the war against dragons.

Where to find Bolt of Gransax

Bolt of Gransax is found in the upper area of Leyndell, Royal Capital. However, if you progress through the game and defeat Maliketh, the Black Blade in Crumbling Farum Azula, the spear will become lost to you on that playthrough because Leyndell as you know it will be destroyed. In order to get it after this event, you'd need to play through the entire game again. So let's make sure we help you get it as soon as possible so that you can avoid such a fate.

Bolt of Gransax location

Bolt of Gransax can be obtained relatively early upon entry to Leyndell if you're willing to partake in some tricky jumping, but it's far more reasonable to get after you defeat the first major boss of the area, Godfrey, which unlocks the Erdtree Sanctuary Site of Grace.

From that Site of Grace, head out the west door and down some stairs until you find an elevator. Ride it to the floor below, then continue along the linear path to fight two Perfumers. As you walk forward from this area, you'll notice a giant spear to your left with an item on it. Surely you can guess which item that would be.

Jump out to this spear to collect the Bolt of Gransax.

Jump down onto the spear and carefully make your way up it. This can be tricky due to some janky collision issues, and a wrong jump or directional movement can send you to the level below, forcing you to fast travel back to the Erdtree Sanctuary and try again. But once you make it close to the tip of the spear, you can claim the Bolt of Gransax and mark it off your list.