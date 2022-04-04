Elden Ring Patch Makes Starscourge Radahn Stronger Again

Bandai Namco has released a small patch for Elden Ring across all platforms, which restores Starscourge Radahn to fighting fit condition.

"Fixed a bug in the balance adjustment of the boss 'Starscourge Radahn' in update 1.03, in which the power of some attacks was unintentionally reduced," the patch notes read.

The infamous boss had previously been weakened--as far as From Software-designed antagonists go at least--to have reduced power in several of his attacks. While Radahn was still a challenging and hard-hitting opponent to deal with even after the previous update had unintentionally nerfed some of his attacks, the new patch has made him a force to be reckoned with again.

If you're feeling brave enough to confront one of the toughest bosses in Elden Ring, Radahn can be found in Redmane Castle in southeastern Caelid. Able to launch multiple instant-kill attacks, you'll want to be at around level 70 to face the general. For some added tips on how to defeat Starscourge Radahn, you can check the linked guide.

In other Elden Ring news, Bandai Namco producer Katsuhiro Harada really wishes that you'd stop asking him about that impressive Elden Ring character mod for Tekken 7.