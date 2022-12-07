Elden Ring Multiplayer Goes Live Today Alongside Big 1.08 Update--See The Full Patch Notes

Elden Ring's big new multiplayer update launches today, December 7, but it does more than just add PvP to the popular title. The full patch notes have been released, and the update also includes multiple new hairstyles for players, general balance tweaks, and a series of bug fixes.

The Colosseums at Limgrave, Caelid, and Leyndell are now open to players for head-to-head competition through 1v1 duels or as team fights for up to six players. There are also "special fights" available in which spirits can be summoned during battle.

From Software didn't say much about the new hairstyles, but you can see them in the character editor. As for the balance changes, daggers, axes, and hammers have had their recovery time reduced, while there are numerous reductions to speed and damage of various other weapons and game elements.

As for bug fixes, players won't have to deal with various issues that prevented spell, incantation, and item input actions from working in some scenarios. The update also fixes a bug that could cause consumable items to fail to replenish when teleporting to a site of grace from the map.

You can see the full patch notes below, as shared by From Software.

Elden Ring December 7 Colosseum/1.08 patch notes

Major new features

- The Colosseums of Limgrave, Caelid and Leyndell are now open.

In these arenas, players can engage in a variety of combat trials: one-on-one duels, free-for-alls & team battles up to six players, and special fights with spirit summoning enabled.

- New hairstyles for character creation have been added. These are also available during character edition by using the Round Table Hold Clouded Mirror Stand.

PvP-exclusive balance adjustments

The adjustments in this section do not affect single-player or cooperative play.

Reduced thrusting weapons counterattack damage.

Reduced guard efficiency when attacking with your shield up for some weapon types.

The poise damage of the following weapons have been reduced (Weapon Arts poise damage remains unchanged): Straight Swords / Thrusting Swords / Heavy Thrusting Swords / Curved Swords / Axes / Spears / Twinblade Swords / Katanas

Reduced the poise damage of the Incantation Bestial Sling.

Reduced the power of the Spell Carian Slicer.

General balance adjustments

Increased the speed and distance of some attacks and reduced the recovery time for the following weapons: Daggers / Axes / Hammers / Flails (dual wielded)

Increased the speed of some attacks and reduced the recovery time for the following weapons: Twinblade (two-handed) / Reaper / Fist / Claw

Slightly increased the speed of crouching and rolling attacks of Colossal Swords.

Increased the stagger damage of Axes’ guard counters.

Increased poise when attacking with two-handed Hammers.

Increased poise damage of Claws. Weapon Arts remain unchanged.

Increased poise value during the active part of the Stamp (Upward Cut / Sweep) Weapon Art.

Increased poise damage of the weapon slash part of the Transient Moonlight Weapon Art, and reduced the poise damage of the magic wave.

Reduced the speed Thrusting Swords and Heavy Thrusting Swords crouching attacks.

Reduced the stagger caused by double-handed Heavy Thrusting Swords jumping attacks.

Reduced poise damage of Hammers, Great Hammers, and some Colossal Weapons. Weapon Arts remain unchanged.

Reduced the poise damage of the Cragblade Weapon Art.

Reduced hitbox duration of the flame portion of the Flaming Strike Weapon Art.

Reduced poise damage of the Flame of the Redmanes Weapon Art.

Reduced the time it takes to activate the guard part of the Shield Bash Weapon Art.

Reduced the poise damage of the Gravity Bolt Weapon Art.

Bug Fixes