Elden Ring Launch Trailer Shows Off Giant Killer Lobster Who Only Wants To Stab You

After years of development, delays, and a great amount of hype, Dark Souls and Bloodborne developer From Software is launching its newest game, Elden Ring, this Friday, February 25. Ahead of that, the game's launch trailer has now arrived, showing off the game's dark, mysterious world and the enemies you will encounter. One of them is a giant killer lobster that only wants to kill you with its pinchers.

This is the second new Elden Ring trailer this week, following an overview video that showed off more of the world and its Legacy Dungeons.

In other news ahead of launch, Bandai Namco has released the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Elden Ring. Additionally, the RPG will be optimized on launch day with the latest Nvidia game-ready drivers.

Elden Ring is one of a handful of big new game releases in February. Sony's Horizon Forbidden West launched on February 18, while Destiny 2's The Witch Queen expansion is out today, February 22.