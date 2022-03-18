Elden Ring Has The Strongest Illusory Wall We've Ever Seen

A breakable illusory wall in Elden Ring is raising questions among the community as to whether developer From Software has hidden more secrets in the game than previously thought. Which, to be honest, is exactly what that studio would do. But also, at the same time, it very well could be nothing.

This wall was discovered by Dark Souls YouTuber Iron Pineapple. It is found in Volcano Manor, a mid-game legacy dungeon located in the top left corner of Elden Ring's map. Just keep going until you reach the volcano in question, Mt. Gelmir.

apparently some fake walls in Elden Ring take multiple hits to reveal, and oh my god this changes everything

Breakable walls aren't anything new to From Software's games--they date back to 2009's Demon's Souls, and can be found in all three of the Dark Souls games and Bloodborne. But they all notably can be destroyed in a single strike. And Elden Ring does have plenty of walls like that too. The wall in Volcano Manor is special as it requires many blows to take it down.

GameSpot has traveled to Volcano Manor to test out the wall ourselves. SEO editor Gabe Gurwin managed to take it down in 45 hits. I struck down the hapless wall in about 30 blows, though I did wail on it with several sorceries first (we're not sure if that matters).

This wall raises more questions than anything else, as it's actually quite useless. Destroying the wall and going through the newly made entryway simply leads back into the main hub area of Volcano Manor. Destroying this wall supplies no shortcut, reveals no items, and provides no additional narrative.

Assuming the whole thing isn't a glitch or the remains of a shortcut that From Software initially planned but ultimately cut, the only thing the wall imparts is the possibility that similar barriers may be scattered throughout the game. It could be a clue to search for more, some of which may actually act as shortcuts or hide secrets just waiting to be discovered. Or, as we said at the top of this article, it very well could be nothing, beyond some sick joke on From Software's part.