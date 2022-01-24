Elden Ring Has Gone Gold, Will Take Around 30 Hours To Beat

From Software has completed development on the long-awaited Elden Ring, with a "master" version being submitted for approval, the developer has confirmed. Work isn't completely done, though, as the developers are now working on a day one patch that will include updates and optimizations.

Elden Ring "going gold" was confirmed during the Taipei Game Show, where From Software also discussed Elden Ring's length. Producer Yasuhiro Kitao said play time will vary depending on a number of factors, but the main route should take players around 30 hours.

"This will differ significantly by player but in terms of targets set during development, the idea is that the main route should be able to be completed within around 30 hours," Kitao said. "The game as a whole is quite massive, and contains many dozens more hours worth of gameplay but if we are talking about the main route only, it shouldn't take much longer than that."

As for the day one patch, From Software didn't announce specifics about what's included apart from updates and optimizations based on feedback from the network test.

Elden Ring was originally slated to launch in January before being delayed to February 25. It will launch that day across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Author George R.R. Martin, who wrote the novels that got turned into Game of Thrones on HBO, wrote Elden Ring's backstory and mythology.

February 2022 is shaping up to be a huge month for new game releases. In addition to Elden Ring, Dying Light 2, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, and Destiny 2: The Witch Queen are all on the way during the shortest month of the year.