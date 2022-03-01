Elden Ring Golden Seed and Sacred Tear Locations

Elden Ring Golden Seeds and Sacred Tears are among the most important items in the game. These are how you’ll upgrade your Flasks of Crimson and Cerulean Tears, and as you’d expect from such useful items, you won’t find them growing on trees--sort of. Golden Seeds technically grow on saplings, though they’re often in out-of-the-way places or near challenges of some other kind. Sacred Tears are less random and are found in churches, though actually reaching some of these abandoned holy places is often more difficult than searching high and low for Seeds.

Elden Ring Golden Seed locations

Golden Seeds are almost always found on small glowing Erdtree saplings, and these are scattered across The Lands Between. Most regions have at least two or three. You’ll need one Golden Seed to add a new charge to your Flasks for the first five upgrades or so. After that, enhancing the Flasks takes at least two Golden Seeds.

These are the Golden Seeds we’ve found so far, and we’ll update as we find more.

Limgrave Golden Seeds

Choosing one as your starting Keepsake

Beside the Stormhill road

Gifted to you from Roderika if you finish her side quest at Stormhill Shack or found in the Shack after Roderika leaves for the Hold

Between the Liftside and Secluded Cell Site of Grace in Stormveil Castle

Dropped by Ulcerated Tree Spirit under Stormveil Castle

In front of Fort Haight north of the Bridge of Sacrifice

Fringefolk Hero’s Grave, near the Ulcerated Tree Spirit

Siofria River, near the platform with the candelabra. Follow the narrow stone bridge across the gap, and be wary of archers along the way

Liurnia Golden Seeds

Northwest of the Academy Gate Town Site of Grace

Caria Manor, outside the Upper Manor Level Site of Grace

Academy of Raya Lucaria, near the Debate Parlor Site of Grace

Near Bellum Church, on the way to the Grand Lift

Altus Plateau Golden Seeds

Northeast of Erdtree Gazing Hill

North of the Altus Highway Junction Site of Grace

South of Windmill Village

Between the Outerwall Phantom Tree and Outer Wall Battleground Sites of Grace

Caelid Golden Seeds

Sellia Town of Sorcery, near the gates

East of Cathedral of Dragon Communion

Near Map Fragment in southern Caelid

South of Aeonia Swamp

Lyendell Royal Capital Golden Seeds

Outer wall near the Phantom Tree (there are two Seeds)

After defeating the Erdtree boss

Past the Gargoyle boss near the West Capital Rampart

Mt Gelmire Golden Seeds

On the Road of Iniquity heading towards Volcano Manor

Near Seethewater Site of Grace and Seethewater Terminal

Mountaintop of the Giants Golden Seeds

Defeat the Ulcerated Tree Spirit in the Mountaintop Catacombs

In a canyon near the Freezing Lake

Flame Peak Golden Seeds

Head northeast from the Foot of the Forge Site of Grace. The seed is near the dead giant

Eternal City Golden Seeds

From the Eternal City Site of Grace, head up the stairs and through all of the buildings. Once you cross the major bridge, you’ll find an elevator that lets you out directly in front of the Seed. This is before the Waterfall Basin.

Lake of Rot Golden Seeds

Go to the bottom of the stairs in the Grand Cloister, and defeat the Ulcerated Tree Spirit at the bottom of the waterfall

What are Sacred Tears for in Elden Ring?

Sacred Tears are much rarer and increase how much HP or FP your Flasks restore with each use. They’re exceptionally useful as you increase your Vigour and Mind stats, and you can get several early in the game. Sacred Tears are found in churches, though not every church has one.

Sacred Tear locations

There are fewer Sacred Tears than Golden Seeds. These are the ones we’ve found so far.

Limgrave Sacred Tears

Church of Pilgrimage

Fourth Church of Marika

Callu Baptismal Church

Third Church of Marika

Liurnia Sacred Tears

Church of Irith

Bellum Church

Church of Inhibition (near Frenzied Flame Village)

Altus Plateau Sacred Tears

Second Church of Marika

Stormcaller Church, near the Altus Highway Junction

Caelid Sacred Tears

Church of the Plague (near Sellia, Town of Sorcery)

Mountaintop of the Giants Sacred Tears

First Church of Marika (Mountaintops of the Giants, at the Freezing Lake on the edge)

