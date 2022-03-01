Elden Ring Golden Seed and Sacred Tear Locations
Elden Ring Golden Seeds and Sacred Tears are among the most important items in the game. These are how you’ll upgrade your Flasks of Crimson and Cerulean Tears, and as you’d expect from such useful items, you won’t find them growing on trees--sort of. Golden Seeds technically grow on saplings, though they’re often in out-of-the-way places or near challenges of some other kind. Sacred Tears are less random and are found in churches, though actually reaching some of these abandoned holy places is often more difficult than searching high and low for Seeds.
Elden Ring Golden Seed locations
Golden Seeds are almost always found on small glowing Erdtree saplings, and these are scattered across The Lands Between. Most regions have at least two or three. You’ll need one Golden Seed to add a new charge to your Flasks for the first five upgrades or so. After that, enhancing the Flasks takes at least two Golden Seeds.
These are the Golden Seeds we’ve found so far, and we’ll update as we find more.
Limgrave Golden Seeds
- Choosing one as your starting Keepsake
- Beside the Stormhill road
- Gifted to you from Roderika if you finish her side quest at Stormhill Shack or found in the Shack after Roderika leaves for the Hold
- Between the Liftside and Secluded Cell Site of Grace in Stormveil Castle
- Dropped by Ulcerated Tree Spirit under Stormveil Castle
- In front of Fort Haight north of the Bridge of Sacrifice
- Fringefolk Hero’s Grave, near the Ulcerated Tree Spirit
- Siofria River, near the platform with the candelabra. Follow the narrow stone bridge across the gap, and be wary of archers along the way
Liurnia Golden Seeds
- Northwest of the Academy Gate Town Site of Grace
- Caria Manor, outside the Upper Manor Level Site of Grace
- Academy of Raya Lucaria, near the Debate Parlor Site of Grace
- Near Bellum Church, on the way to the Grand Lift
Altus Plateau Golden Seeds
- Northeast of Erdtree Gazing Hill
- North of the Altus Highway Junction Site of Grace
- South of Windmill Village
- Between the Outerwall Phantom Tree and Outer Wall Battleground Sites of Grace
Caelid Golden Seeds
- Sellia Town of Sorcery, near the gates
- East of Cathedral of Dragon Communion
- Near Map Fragment in southern Caelid
- South of Aeonia Swamp
Lyendell Royal Capital Golden Seeds
- Outer wall near the Phantom Tree (there are two Seeds)
- After defeating the Erdtree boss
- Past the Gargoyle boss near the West Capital Rampart
Mt Gelmire Golden Seeds
- On the Road of Iniquity heading towards Volcano Manor
- Near Seethewater Site of Grace and Seethewater Terminal
Mountaintop of the Giants Golden Seeds
- Defeat the Ulcerated Tree Spirit in the Mountaintop Catacombs
- In a canyon near the Freezing Lake
Flame Peak Golden Seeds
- Head northeast from the Foot of the Forge Site of Grace. The seed is near the dead giant
Eternal City Golden Seeds
- From the Eternal City Site of Grace, head up the stairs and through all of the buildings. Once you cross the major bridge, you’ll find an elevator that lets you out directly in front of the Seed. This is before the Waterfall Basin.
Lake of Rot Golden Seeds
- Go to the bottom of the stairs in the Grand Cloister, and defeat the Ulcerated Tree Spirit at the bottom of the waterfall
What are Sacred Tears for in Elden Ring?
Sacred Tears are much rarer and increase how much HP or FP your Flasks restore with each use. They’re exceptionally useful as you increase your Vigour and Mind stats, and you can get several early in the game. Sacred Tears are found in churches, though not every church has one.
Sacred Tear locations
There are fewer Sacred Tears than Golden Seeds. These are the ones we’ve found so far.
Limgrave Sacred Tears
- Church of Pilgrimage
- Fourth Church of Marika
- Callu Baptismal Church
- Third Church of Marika
Liurnia Sacred Tears
- Church of Irith
- Bellum Church
- Church of Inhibition (near Frenzied Flame Village)
Altus Plateau Sacred Tears
- Second Church of Marika
- Stormcaller Church, near the Altus Highway Junction
Caelid Sacred Tears
- Church of the Plague (near Sellia, Town of Sorcery)
Mountaintop of the Giants Sacred Tears
- First Church of Marika (Mountaintops of the Giants, at the Freezing Lake on the edge)
If you’re looking for more Elden Ring help, check out our guides for upgrading weapons and finding the best weapons in the early game. And if you’re more of the visual type, we’ve got a video walkthrough showcasing all of these Golden Seed locations.
