Elden Ring Game Director Teases From Software Easter Eggs

Game director Hidetaka Miyazaki has confirmed that Elden Ring will feature the types of Easter eggs and references to previous From Software games that fans have come to know and love.

From Software has long been known to include popular weapons, characters, and other such callbacks across each of their role-playing franchises, despite the fact that the games are generally not connected in any official capacity. Among the best-known of these is the Moonlight Greatsword--which originally appeared simply as the Moonlight Sword way back in King's Field--and has been in every title except Sekiro.

It looks like not much has changed with Elden Ring, as the Moonlight Greatsword has been confirmed for the game, as has Demon's Souls and Dark Souls III's unique greatsword Storm Ruler. Additionally, we'll encounter the endlessly deceitful Patches, who first appeared in the completely unrelated Armored Core franchise before becoming a mainstay in the Souls series.

But that doesn't appear to be the end of Elden Ring's Easter eggs that celebrate From Software's legacy. Miyazaki has teased that there will be quite a lot to find for those paying close enough attention. "I can confidently say yes, this time," Miyazaki told Game Informer. "Elden Ring is the sort of game that forgives a massive sense of volume and bulk. And so I felt like I was entitled to include these things this time. So yes, you will find them if you look hard enough."

Miyazaki has also recently chimed in on the difficulty discourse surrounding From Software's library of challenging titles, stating that he feels that it's a "valid discussion."

Elden Ring launches on February 25 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.