Elden Ring Developer From Software's Next Game Is Almost Finished, Recruiting For Several New Projects

Elden Ring developer From Software is already hiring for "multiple" new games, as the company tweeted a link to a new recruitment site that includes listings for several positions. The site also includes artwork of From Software's biggest games, including Sekiro, Elden Ring, and the long-dormant Armored Core.

In an interview with 4Gamer (via VGC), From Software's Hidetaka Miyazaki also mentioned that an unannounced project is in the final stages of development and that he intends to continue focusing on directing games. One such future project by the Elden Ring director was described as a more abstract fantasy that uses ideas that don't quite fit into the usual Souls-like adventure template.

As for other projects that From Software is recruiting for, it has been rumored that the studio's sci-fi series Armored Core is being revived. Back in January, alleged screenshots of the game surfaced alongside gameplay details of three-dimensional and dynamic action, a "high degree of freedom in customization" as you move your mech around an "overwhelmingly scaled" map to explore.

Interestingly, the image above also includes a snapshot of Deracine, From Software's 2018 PlayStation VR game. With PSVR 2 in development and planning to have around 20 launch games, from whom the studio could be making a new VR title.

Elden Ring will still continue to receive support in the future, although Miyazaki mentioned that he wasn't ready to reveal what fans could expect to see next. For more on the game, you can check out GameSpot's complete Elden Ring lore guide, an adorable Game Boy demake, and how modders are working on adding a seamless co-op mode to the PC version of the game.