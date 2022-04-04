Elden Ring: All Legendary Spell Locations
Find all of the legendary spells in From Software's open-world game.
Elden Ring is filled to the brim with spells to uncover and use during your journey throughout the Lands Between. From wildly powerful offensive magic to incredibly useful defensive buffs, you're certain to want to gather and try them all. However, finding the game's seven legendary spells will net you a trophy and often progress some intriguing quests, making them some of the most important ones you can round up. We've decided to make things easier on you by condensing links to all of the legendary spell locations in this single handy hub, so bookmark it for reference as you track them all down.
Comet Azur
Rounding up Comet Azur requires a trip into Mt. Gelmir, a mid-game area that shouldn't take you too long to reach during your travels.
Elden Stars
Elden Stars can be a bit of a time-consuming find, as you'll need to make your way through some underground areas to Deeproot Depths.
Flame of the Fell God
Flame of the Fell God is one of the simplest legendary spells to snag, as it just requires a quick trip into Liurnia of the Lakes to beat a fairly easy boss.
Founding Rain of Stars
Getting to Founding Rains of Stars will mean tackling a tricky puzzle in a late-game area, but we'll walk you through how to make that happen.
Greyoll's Roar
To get Greyoll's Roar, you'll have to spend a while slowly killing a giant dragon over in Caelid, so set some time aside for this one.
Ranni's Dark Moon
Don't expect to get Ranni's Dark Moon without significant investment in a long and winding quest that will take you all across the Lands Between.
Stars of Ruin
Stars of Ruin is locked behind both a fairly lengthy quest and an exceptionally well-hidden illusory wall in Caelid.
