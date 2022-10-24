Early Black Friday Deal: Get An LG 4K OLED TV For Only $570

If you’re in the market for a new TV, Black Friday is the time to shop. Best Buy, however, has jumped the gun this year by offering Black Friday deals in October. One of the retailer's best early deals is on the LG 48-Inch Class A2 Series 4K TV. Typically listed for $1,300, you can pick up the TV today for just $570.

LG 48-Inch Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD TV $570 (was $1300) Although this is a remarkably good deal, there are a few drawbacks to the Class A2 Series. For one, it’s limited to a 60Hz refresh rate--something that might bother folks accustomed to running at higher speeds. That also means it lacks an HDMI 2.1 input, although it does feature three standard HDMI ports and two USB ports. It also comes with the fancy α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, which allows it to enhance both images and sounds for an optimal experience across gaming, TV, and movies. Even with its drawbacks, you're still getting an OLED TV from a great brand for a stellar price. You're unlikely to find any TV for under $600 that offers as good of a picture quality as you'll find here. See at Best Buy

Since it’s a smart TV, you’ll benefit from built-in support for apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu, and other popular streaming services. And because this TV features a 48-inch display, you’ll probably want to use this in a small bedroom or in a home office. If you need something bigger, consider picking up this 75-inch Samsung TV, which is much larger but only costs an additional $10.

Neither TV catch your eye? Be sure to check out the full Black Friday catalog at Best Buy. Make sure to check out these early deals before they are gone.