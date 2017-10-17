EA Shuts Down Visceral Games; Destiny 2 Exploit Removed - GS News Roundup

GameSpot News with Jess McDonell and Dan Crowd brings you the big video game news stories you want to hear. Remember how yesterday we hoped that today’s news was all positive? We hoped wrong.

New Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle DLC Out Now On Nintendo Switch

Have you played 2017’s most surprising turn-based tactical strategy game, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle? If you're not familiar with it, you should check out our review by some cool dude, play it, and know that out of nowhere, they released a bunch of DLC today!

Destiny 2's Game-Breaking Emote Is Gone

If you’re a fan of both 1970’s British sketch comedy and 2017’s hottest sci-fi multiplayer FPS, Destiny 2 (and let's be honest here, who isn't?), then you’ve probably picked up the Destiny 2 emote that replicates the silly walk from Monty Python’s Flying Circus. Well, that’s gone now because people discovered that they could use it to get to places the aren’t supposed to be! OH NO.

EA's Star Wars Action-Adventure Game Getting Revamped; Dead Space Dev Visceral Shut Down

And in today’s very sad news, the studio behind the Dead Space series and Dante’s Inferno has been shut down by EA. Allegedly EA felt they needed to pivot the design of the current Star Wars project they were working on, which has resulted in the studio’s closure. Get caught up on all the details, and send good vibes to all the Visceral Games employees.

GameSpot News returns tomorrow, and we’re again hoping that everything tomorrow will be a little more positive.