Feature Article

EA Respond To Star Wars Loot Box Gambling Investigation - GS News Roundup

  Feature
Comments

What's in the box?

by on

It’s Thursday, and we’re almost at the end of this rollercoaster of a news week! Join Jess McDonell and Dan Crowd on GameSpot News to get today’s scoops.

New Expansion Announced For Path Of Exile

Action RPG Path of Exile was our 2013 Game of the Year for PC, and it’s still getting new content! The entertaining Diablo alternative will get a new expansion in December called War For The Atlus. For more details on the content within, keep your eyes and ears on the video above!

Dragon Ball FighterZ Adds 3 More Major Characters

If you have any passing interest in Dragon Ball or good fighting games, then Dragon Ball FighterZ is definitely a game to keep your eyes on. Today, it was announced that three major characters from the series are being added to the game’s already large roster. Are they your favourites? It’s very likely!

EA Responds To Concerns Of Gambling With Loot Boxes

Excellent! Microtransactions stories every day this week! The latest news comes from Belgium, where the Belgium Gaming Commissions has launched an investigation to determined if loot boxes found in games like Overwatch and Star Wars Battlefront 2 fall under the definition of gambling, which could result in Blizzard and EA having to pay large fines in the country! Find out why that is in today’s episode! I implore you!

What did you think about today’s news? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and we’ll see you tomorrow. For more on today’s stories, you can also visit the links below:

