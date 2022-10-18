EA Play Rewards In October Include Cosmetic Goodies And An Ultimate Team Pack

EA Play's October rewards are now available and include a variety of bonuses for FIFA 23, Madden NFL 23, GRID Legends, and NHL 23.

First up, EA Play subscribers can claim a tifo of English player Joe Cole in FIFA Ultimate Team, which is displayable in his stadium. Subscribers can also pick up a member exclusive stadium set, featuring a retro kit, crest, stadium theme, and tifo. Both the Joe Cole tifo and the stadium set can be claimed from today to October 31. Other FIFA items include a Season 1 XP boost, VOLTA Juventus apparel, 175,000 VOLTA coins, and the Pro Clubs crossover vanity item. They're available until November 11.

In Madden NFL 23, subscribers can pick up the EA Play October Pack for Madden Ultimate Team and the October Vanity Set, which includes a EA Play Backplate, Most Feared mouthpiece, and Most Feared visor. Both the pack and the vanity set can be claimed from today to October 31. GRID Legends gets a EA-Play-exclusive event, which players can participate in racing to the Moon Talker Logo from now to October 30. For NFL 23, EA Play members can claim the World of Chel vampire set, which includes the full vanity set including glove, skates, helmet, and the rest.

EA Play grants subscribers access to a set of EA's games, the ability to play new release EA Games for up to 10 hours, and a 10% discount off of digital purchases of EA titles. EA Play comes free with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.