EA Play Rewards For January: Get Free Items In Apex Legends, Batlefield 2024, Madden 22, And More

EA has now announced the EA Play member freebies for January 2022, which include rewards for FIFA 22, NHL 22, Madden NFL 22, Battlefield 2042, and Apex Legends. To redeem their bonus items, EA Play subscribers simply have to log into the game in question before the end of the reward period.

The bonus for Apex Legends is the Apex RIG Helmet Weapon Charm, which can be claimed from now until February 1. The item features the helmet from the Dead Space series' RIG armor, in the form of a charm that can be attached to a weapon. Battlefield 2042 players will also be able to redeem a weapon charm this month, called the Cap'em Weapon Charm. This item will be available to members until January 30.

New #Madden22 gear awaits you with the Hephaestus Vanity Set 🔥! Unlock Joggers, a Visor, and a Helmet for The Yard! Available now through February 3. pic.twitter.com/dDAiqlqfSU — EA Play (@EAPlay) January 15, 2022

A number of EA's biggest sporting titles also have freebies this month. Madden NFL 22 players can redeem the Hephaestus Vanity Set, as pictured above. The set features joggers, a visor, and a helmet, and can be redeemed until February 16. EA Play members will also be able to earn a Ultimate Team Pack including new players.

In FIFA 22, members will get a new FUT Hero Tim Cahill Tifo Set, which can be redeemed until January 31. Members will also have until February 3 to claim their WWWesh Studio Apparel, 4500 Volta Coins, and an XP boost for FUT Season 3.

NHL 22 players also get free cosmetic items this month, with the Chel Heritage Set, including gloves, skates, a brand new stick, and more.