EA Might Ban Battlefield 2042 Technical Test Leakers From The Full Game

Ahead of Battlefield 2042's official release in October, EA is currently conducting a closed technical test on the game to get it ready for launch. Similar to other games, participation in this early build of Battlefield 2042 comes with the agreement of a non-disclosure agreement, and EA isn't taking any breaches of this contract lightly.

"You're under NDA for this playtest, so videos, screenshots, and streaming from this playtest [will] result in strikes on your channels," EA's lead community manager Adam Freeman tweeted. "Break the rules, expect to lose access to both the Technical Playtest, future EA Tests, and potentially access to 2042 itself when it releases."

We've already removed plenty of people from the Playtest in these past 48 hours, and they won't be able to play this weekend. pic.twitter.com/EIWaIHIMT2 — Freeman 🏳️‍🌈 (@PartWelsh) August 13, 2021

EA has so far taken quick action against any leaks of Battlefield 2042, swiftly moving to stamp out any footage appearing online as it wants Battlefield 2042 to be seen in the best light possible while preserving some surprises for fans.

As soon as the technical test began people began posting gameplay footage online, some of which had the glitches and in-development bugs that you'd expect from an early slice of the game. For those people who didn't read the fine print and were booted out for posting footage online, they'll likely be in for a shock on launch day if EA makes good on its threat.

For a chance to play the game with fewer consequences attached, fans will have to wait until September to try out the Battlefield 2042 open beta that will open up early to anyone who preorders the multiplayer shooter. For more on Battlefield 2042 before it launches on October 22, you can check out the short film Exodus that brings back a few familiar faces from the past.