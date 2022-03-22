EA Delays New PGA Tour Game To 2023

EA Sports is getting back into PGA Tour golf games, but the road to release has been anything but smooth. The developer originally intended to launch the new PGA Tour game in Spring 2022, but it later delayed the game indefinitely. Now, it's been assigned a new release date: Spring 2023.

EA Sports PGA Tour will be EA's first new PGA Tour game since the poorly received Rory McIlroy PGA Tour in 2015. Since then, another rival series has started up--2K's own PGA Tour 2K.

2K's series, which is developed by HB Studios, skipped a release in 2021 but could return in 2022. If it does so, it won't have to immediately compete with EA's game, but 2K has yet to confirm release plans. 2K has, however, announced that Tiger Woods will be a consultant on the PGA Tour 2K series.

EA Sports PGA Tour will include all four major championships, including the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and The Open. It will also include The Players Championship and the FedExCup Playoffs, as well as the LPGA's Amundi Evian Championship. The game will have a career mode as well as "ultra-realistic" visuals powered by the Frostbite engine. Players can also control real-world PGA Tour players, but EA has yet to announce a full roster.

The new golf game also includes ShotLink and TrackMan data to help make the game more authentic. EA said it has access to "extensive amounts of data" to help make player ratings and swing animations more true-to-life.

EA's Tiger Woods PGA Tour series was very popular in the late '90s through the early 2000s and 2010s, but the 2015 rebranding with then-No. 1 golfer Rory McIlroy failed to spark the series back to the levels it enjoyed during its heyday.