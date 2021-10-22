Xur Location Trials Rewards This Week Switch OLED Restock PS5 Restock Tracker Xbox Series X Restocks When Does Battlefield 2042 Unlock?
Login / Sign Up

EA Announces More Massive FIFA 22 Stats Amid Negotiations With FIFA

As it attempts to lock down a deal with FIFA (or not), EA announces new player statistics for FIFA 22.

By on

Comments

As EA and FIFA attempt to work out a deal for the future of the football series, EA Sports has released new statistics that speak to the enormous popularity and appeal of the franchise.

After 22 days in the market, FIFA 22 has reached 46 trillion minutes played overall, which works out to 87.8 million years of gameplay. Players have scored 5 billion goals and played in 2.1 billion matches overall. People in more than 200 nations worldwide have played FIFA 22. People are playing around 89 million matches per day, EA said.

Click To Unmute
  1. Tips To Kick Better Butt In Guardians of the Galaxy's Combat
  2. Halo Infinite - Official PC Overview Trailer
  3. Uncharted Movie Gets A Trailer & Sully Still Doesn't Have His Mustache | GameSpot News
  4. DOOM ETERNAL Horde Mode Teaser Trailer
  5. Uncharted Official Reveal Trailer
  6. Saints Row Criminal Ventures Trailer
  7. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Trailer
  8. ConcernedApe's Haunted Chocolatier -- Early Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  9. Sifu - Official Behind The Scenes Trailer: Making-of Kung Fu And Mocap
  10. Apex Legends Escape New Map Trailer
  11. Battlefield 2042 New Specialists Trailer
  12. 21 Things Every Battlefield Player Should Know

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: FIFA 22 Video Review

FIFA boss David Jackson said, "The growth of our global football platforms continues at a staggering pace, and our fantastic community is engaging at an unparalleled level. We’re excited to continue that momentum by providing the most immersive football gaming experiences available to fans all over the world."

In FIFA 22's career mode, players have created 3.1 million new custom clubs, and 2.1 million people overall have spent time in this mode. EA also announced that 57.7 million matches have been played in Pro Clubs mode, and there have been more than 326,000 female avatars created.

In Volta, players have customized more than 1.5 million avatars and taken part in over 21 million matches.

EA did not, however, share any hard sales data for the number of FIFA 22 copies sold, nor did it provide any commentary around how popular the Ultimate Team mode has been.

EA and FIFA are currently in the midst of ongoing negotiations about the future of the massively popular football series. FIFA is reportedly asking EA to pay $1 billion every four years to keep using its name, while EA maintains that it doesn't strictly need the FIFA name because it has so many other, separate licensing agreements with players, teams, stadiums, and more.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

FIFA 22
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)