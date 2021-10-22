EA Announces More Massive FIFA 22 Stats Amid Negotiations With FIFA

As EA and FIFA attempt to work out a deal for the future of the football series, EA Sports has released new statistics that speak to the enormous popularity and appeal of the franchise.

After 22 days in the market, FIFA 22 has reached 46 trillion minutes played overall, which works out to 87.8 million years of gameplay. Players have scored 5 billion goals and played in 2.1 billion matches overall. People in more than 200 nations worldwide have played FIFA 22. People are playing around 89 million matches per day, EA said.

FIFA boss David Jackson said, "The growth of our global football platforms continues at a staggering pace, and our fantastic community is engaging at an unparalleled level. We’re excited to continue that momentum by providing the most immersive football gaming experiences available to fans all over the world."

In FIFA 22's career mode, players have created 3.1 million new custom clubs, and 2.1 million people overall have spent time in this mode. EA also announced that 57.7 million matches have been played in Pro Clubs mode, and there have been more than 326,000 female avatars created.

In Volta, players have customized more than 1.5 million avatars and taken part in over 21 million matches.

EA did not, however, share any hard sales data for the number of FIFA 22 copies sold, nor did it provide any commentary around how popular the Ultimate Team mode has been.

EA and FIFA are currently in the midst of ongoing negotiations about the future of the massively popular football series. FIFA is reportedly asking EA to pay $1 billion every four years to keep using its name, while EA maintains that it doesn't strictly need the FIFA name because it has so many other, separate licensing agreements with players, teams, stadiums, and more.