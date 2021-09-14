EA Adds Skate.Reel To Skate And Launches Today

Electronic Arts Electronic Arts has brought back skate.Reel, a website that players could access to upload clips of Skate gameplay for the community to see. The original service was shut down back in 2014.

Now that the new site is back up, players can submit clips, screenshots, and fan art that can then be shared with EA's social channels or on the featured section of the skate.Reel page. In order to do submit an entry, players need an EA account, along with a URL of their creation like a link to a YouTube video. The submission also requires a PSN ID, Xbox Gamertag, or EA ID.

For our first annual skate. Day we wanted to celebrate the franchise and our community. That’s where our new skate. Reel page comes in. We love checking out what you’re creating and now we have a place for it all... so let’s see those clips https://t.co/lU9Fms0Jpk pic.twitter.com/cKO6Y1Qt5p — skate. (@skateEA) September 14, 2021

There are also several style options to choose from to indicate what kind of creation the submission is, such as Realistic, Casual, or Offboard. Other well-known Skate community creators including Calplex, Nebula, Skate3Tommy, and KellyLitz have already started sharing content on the new website.

Skate and Skate 3 are available to play on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility as well as EA Play. Additionally, Skate 3 can be played on PC through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate's cloud gaming feature.

EA is also working on a new entry in the series. There's no confirmed release date or platforms yet other than PC for now, which is a first for the series.