E3 Returns To Los Angeles In 2023 With New Company Running It

E3 will officially make its return in the second week of June 2023, with the running of the convention being handled by Reedpop. The convention organizer--which also runs PAX, Star Wars Celebration, and several other shows--will work in partnership with the Entertainment Software Association to host publishers, developers, journalists, and consumers at E3's usual location, the Los Angeles Convention Center.

"It is a tremendous honor and privilege for ReedPop to take on the responsibility of bringing E3 back in 2023," ReedPop president Lance Fensterman said in a press statement. "With the support and endorsement of the ESA, we're going to build a world class event to serve the global gaming industry in new and broader ways than we already do at ReedPop through our portfolio of world leading events and web sites."

For E3 2023, Reedpop says that it has listened to feedback from the gaming community, will honor the E3 elements that have always worked, and will reshape the parts that haven't been well-received. Following reports of a "toxic environment rife with internal politics, witch hunts, and in-fighting," by Variety in 2019, it was rumored that Reedpop made an offer to take over E3, but it never happened then.

The last couple of years have seen E3's presence on the gaming calendar shrink, as an exodus of big brands, rival shows such as Summer Games Fest, and the coronavirus pandemic hit the event hard. E3 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic, while E3 2021 returned as a digital-only event and E3 2022 was completely canceled.

A streamlined and secure media registration for E3 2023 will begin in late 2022, while a list of confirmed exhibitors and event schedules will be shared in the months to come.