E3 2017: Xbox One X Update Coming For Conan Exiles, New Expansion Teased

Conan Exiles will launch for Xbox One in the console's Game Preview program on August 16, Funcom announced today, and an Xbox One X update will come later. The game is already out on PC, and has sold more than 500,000 million copies in its unfinished, Early Access state.

The other big news about Conan Exiles today is that the open-world game is getting a free expansion on August 16 that adds a new region for players to adventure go. You can get a glimpse of this new zone in the teaser trailer below.

"By releasing the free expansion update on PC and Xbox One simultaneously with the Xbox One Game Preview launch, we will provide players on both platforms with a new and fresh experience that expands the world of Conan Exiles by roughly 50 percent and comes complete with entirely new environments, monsters, buildings, game features, and more," Funcom's Lawrence Poe said in a statement. "As the game is still in Early Access, everyone who has already bought or decides to buy the game while it's still in development will get access to this massive update at no extra charge."

In other news, Funcom has confirmed that it will release an update for Conan Exiles to support Xbox One X. The update will "[take] advantage of the system's superior hardware power to bring the world of Conan the Barbarian to life in beautiful 4K resolution," Funcom said.

The new Conan Exiles expansion will be announced in full this summer. Today, June 14, the developers will appear at E3 to talk more about the content and tease further details. Check back soon for more. For now, you can see some screenshots in the gallery above.

Conan Exiles is also coming to PlayStation 4, but a release date for Sony's system has not been announced. For lots more on Conan Exiles, you can watch every video and read all of our written content here. You can see all of our E3 2017 coverage here.