E3 2017: The Crew 2 Revealed, Now Includes Planes And Boats

At Ubisoft's E3 2017 press conference, Ivory Tower revealed the follow-up to its open-world racer, The Crew 2. Motorsports literally goes off-road as the sequel includes speedboats and airplanes while also expanding and refining its traditional racing experience.

It returns to the US, as the reveal trailer showed settings in San Francisco and New York. Competitions in the air are especially intriguing given that it's a racing subgenre that's barely been explored. We're curious to see how racing and performing stunts are woven together in the skies.

The Crew 2 is scheduled for release early 2018 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC.