E3 2017: Hello Neighbor Beta Will Be Revealed Today

Hello Neighbor's beta is about to be released. Developer TinyBuild sent out an email this morning, saying the beta reveal will take place today at 11:45 AM PT / 2:45 PM ET / 7:45 PM BST on Twitch. You can watch the reveal here. The beta reveal comes just one day after Microsoft's E3 press conference, where it announced Hello Neighbor, along with many other Xbox One games, would feature enhanced 4K support on the Xbox One X.

According to the email, today's announcement will show the developer playing through the game, showing off a new intro, an updated house, new AI, and more. TinyBuild has released alpha versions of the game throughout the development process, and the company now says all game content has been finished.

"What you'll see in the beta is close to the final intro of the game. The team spent a lot of time working on the AI and navigation of Neighbor. In Alpha 1, he was able to catch you on multiple floors. The geometry of that house was simple though, and in Alpha 4 we noticed some pathfinding issues. Seeing the Neighbor sneak up on you now is horrifying. You'll love it," the email reads.

Hello Neighbor is due out on Xbox One and PC on August 29, with Xbox One X support to follow. TinyBuild is promising a new trailer for the game on Wednesday. Check out this three-second teaser below.

GameSpot will have full coverage of the latest news about Hello Neighbor at E3 as more details are revealed, and head over to GameSpot's E3 hub for all of our news, videos, and impressions.