E3 2017: EA/Origin Access Free Week Starts Now, Includes PS4 Free Trials

Today during EA's E3 briefing, CEO Andrew Wilson appeared on stage to announce that the company is providing free access to the EA Access and Origin Access Vaults for a week. That means you can play select games in their entirety without paying a penny.

EA Access is available on Xbox One and Origin Access is for PC, but PS4 players aren't being left out. EA said there will be free trials for some of its games available on PS4 all week. These include Madden NFL 17, FIFA 17, Titanfall 2, EA Sports UFC 2, and Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare. PS4 owners with a copy of Star Wars Battlefront will have free access to all DLC maps and heroes for the duration of this event.

For those on Xbox One, you'll need an Xbox Live Gold subscription to participate in this free event. EA Access and Origin Access let subscribers play a growing library of free games, including Madden 17, FIFA 17, Skate 3, Battlefield 3, and Titanfall, among others.

