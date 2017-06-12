E3 2017: Big Olympics Expansion Announced For Steep

At its E3 2017 press conference today, Ubisoft announced that a big new expansion is coming to its extreme sports game, Steep. It's an Olympics expansion and adds a ton of new sports and modes.

Highlighting the expansion is the addition of downhill skiing. Right now, Steep only includes freestyle skiing; ski races are open-mountain affairs that send skiers careening down big cliffs and over huge jumps. Downhill is more technical, requiring skiers to ski on a set track.

The expansion also adds Slopestyle, Halfpipe, Giant Slalom, Super G, and Big Air. It's called Road to the Olympics, and it will be released December 5. It takes players to South Korea and Japan, two new environments.

Steep originally launched last year for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It currently has four extreme sports: skiing, snowboarding, wingsuiting, and paragliding.

