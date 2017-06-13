E3 2017: Assassin's Creed Origins Hieroglyphics Image Apparently Hides Message

Assassin's Creed: Origins was finally announced last weekend, and since then, we've learned a lot about the game's new world set in Ancient Egypt, its revamped combat system, and its array of collector's editions. Today, game director Ashraf Ismail said that there's still a mystery left to solve, and it's hidden in a cryptic image of hieroglyphics.

In the press kit Ubisoft provided to GameSpot, there's an image of a wall of hieroglyphics that also appeared in the publisher's press conference. It seems like simply a logo image on face, but Ismail told GameSpot today that the hieroglyphics actually convey a message.

"It's not just a setting for us, we take pride in representing things properly in a game form," he said. "So there are a lot of references to actual historic stuff. You know, the hieroglyphs, it's not just art on a wall; they actually say stuff. You know that giant mural behind me yesterday when I was doing the conference? There's a meaning there."

Unfortunately, and despite my best efforts--that is, spending too much time perusing the Wikipedia page on hieroglyphics--I haven't been able to translate it yet. No one else at GameSpot is well-versed in hieroglyphics, so we've decided to post about it and let the public take a crack at it. You can see the image at the bottom of this article.

Origins launches on October 27 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and you can watch a lengthy gameplay demo of it here. You can also read our hands-on impressions of the game here.

The image: