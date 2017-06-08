E3 2017: All The PlayStation Games Confirmed So Far

With E3 right around the corner, we're putting together lists of all the games you can expect to see at the big-time gaming show. This list is for all the PlayStation games, including mutiplatform releases and titles that are rumored but not yet announced.

We will continue to update this story as more titles are revealed.

E3 2017 runs June 13-15, with briefings from Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Bethesda, Electronic Arts, and Ubisoft planned for the days before the show kicks off.

All The PlayStation Games Confirmed For E3 2017 So Far

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Assassin's Creed: Origins (rumored)

Battalion 1944

Call of Cthulu

Call of Duty: World War II

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

The Crew 2

Darksiders III

Days Gone

Destiny 2

Detroit: Become Human

Dirt 4

Dragon Quest XI

FIFA 18

Final Fantasy VII Remake

F1 2017

God of War

GT Sport

Insurgency: Sandstorm

Kingdom Hearts III

Madden NFL 18

Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite

Micro Machines

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

NBA Live 18

Need for Speed: Payback

Project Cars 2

Star Wars: Battlefront II

Sonic Forces

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

Spider-Man

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Vampyr



