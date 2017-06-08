E3 2017: All The PlayStation Games Confirmed So Far
Here's a roundup of all the PlayStation games coming to E3 2017.
With E3 right around the corner, we're putting together lists of all the games you can expect to see at the big-time gaming show. This list is for all the PlayStation games, including mutiplatform releases and titles that are rumored but not yet announced.
We will continue to update this story as more titles are revealed.
E3 2017 runs June 13-15, with briefings from Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Bethesda, Electronic Arts, and Ubisoft planned for the days before the show kicks off.
All The PlayStation Games Confirmed For E3 2017 So Far
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- Assassin's Creed: Origins (rumored)
- Battalion 1944
- Call of Cthulu
- Call of Duty: World War II
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- The Crew 2
- Darksiders III
- Days Gone
- Destiny 2
- Detroit: Become Human
- Dirt 4
- Dragon Quest XI
- FIFA 18
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- F1 2017
- God of War
- GT Sport
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Madden NFL 18
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite
- Micro Machines
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- NBA Live 18
- Need for Speed: Payback
- Project Cars 2
- Star Wars: Battlefront II
- Sonic Forces
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole
- Spider-Man
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Vampyr
