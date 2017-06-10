E3 2017: All The 3DS Games Confirmed So Far
Here's a list of all the 3DS games we know are coming to E3.
With E3 right around the corner, we're putting together lists of all the games you can expect to see at the big-time gaming show. This list is for all the confirmed 3DS titles.
We will continue to update this story as more titles are revealed. You can also check out our list of all the games confirmed for E3 2017.
E3 2017 runs June 13-15, with briefings from Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Bethesda, Electronic Arts, and Ubisoft planned for the days before the show kicks off.
All The 3DS Games Confirmed For E3 2017
- Culdcept Revolt
- Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth
- Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology
- River City: Knights Of Justice
- River City: Rival Showdown
- Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux
