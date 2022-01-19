Dying Light 2 Threatens 350K Words, 40K Lines Of Dialogue

Barely a week after Dying Light 2 Stay Human developer Techland made the questionable decision to brag that the game would take 500 hours to fully complete, the studio is at it again, this time flexing its enormous amount of dialogue.

In a tweet, the Dying Light 2 studio revealed that the game's script contained 350,000 words, amounting to around 40,000 lines of dialogue. In a reply, the account added that the word count is the same as Tolstoy's classic novel, Anna Karenina.

In terms of video game scripts the count is ambitious, though not remarkably so. Skyrim, for example, has 60,000 lines of voiced dialogue, while Red Dead Redemption 2 famously boasted over 500,000 lines of dialogue. Mass Effect 3 has the same number as Dying Light 2, at 40,000. The word count of 350,000 puts the game on par with titles like Fable 2, Shenmue, and Final Fantasy VII.

After the reaction to Dying Light 2's supposed 500-hour length, which the devs later had to clarify was not a mandatory playtime, it's surprising Techland has still chosen to try to drum up hype based on the sheer size of the game.

Dying Light 2 is out on February 4, releasing on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and on Nintendo Switch via the cloud.

