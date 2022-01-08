Dying Light 2 Takes 500 Hours To "Fully Complete," Dev Says--But There Is More To The Story

Players will need to spend about 500 hours to "fully complete" Dying Light 2, developer Techland has confirmed, while also acknowledging that this is the projected run time for a 100% run. Finishing the game's story and side quests will take less time, the studio said.

500 hours is about the same time it would take to walk from Warsaw (where Techland has an office) to Madrid, the studio said.

To fully complete Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you'll need at least 500 hours—almost as long as it would take to walk from Warsaw to Madrid!#DyingLight2 #stayhuman pic.twitter.com/Sk3KFpRJoA — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 8, 2022

Note: It's about 100% completion rate, most of the players who are in for story and side quests will be able to complete the game quicker, it will still be a solid experience though! — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 8, 2022

Plenty of responses came in related to Techland's 500-hour tweet, and the studio issued its own response to clarify the matter further. The studio said, "500 hours is related to maxing out the game--finishing all the quests, endings, and exploring every part of the world, but a regular player should finish the story + side quests and do quite a lot of exploring in less than 100 hours, so don't worry!"

In another tweet, Techland said it will take about 70-80 hours to finish the main story and side quests "if you're not in a rush."

UPDATE:

500 hours is related to maxing out the game - finishing all the quests, endings, and exploring every part of the world, but a regular player should finish the story + side quests and do quite a lot of exploring in less than 100 hours, so don't worry! 🥰 https://t.co/4R641zkLpg — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 8, 2022

In other news, Dying Light 2's next and final Dying 2 Know livestream is coming on January 13, promising a "huge info drop" for the game.

Dying Light 2 launches on February 4 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and it will also be available via the cloud for Nintendo Switch. The game is also coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Everyone who preorders the game gets the Reload and the Reach for the Sky packs, which come with special outfits, weapons, and skins. The Reach for the Sky pack specifically was designed in partnership with Rosario Dawson (The Mandalorian) who voices a character in Dying Light 2.

February 2022 is shaping up to be a massive month for new releases. Other games releasing in February include Horizon: Forbidden West, The King of Fighters XV, and Sifu. Also coming that month is Destiny 2's Witch Queen expansion and the Saints Row reboot.