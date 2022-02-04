Dying Light 2 Has A Huge Start On Steam, Reaches 169,000 Concurrent Players

Techland's new open-world zombie game Dying Light 2 Stay Human is out now, and it is performing very well on PC based on player numbers. On Steam, where player data is publicly available, we can see that Dying Light 2 has reached a peak concurrent player record of 169,287 on launch day.

That made it Steam's fifth biggest game based on player numbers, only trailing the free-to-play games Apex Legends, PUBG, Dota 2, and CS: Go. For comparison, the original 2015 Dying Light had an all-time peak concurrent record of 45,876, so the sequel is far outpacing it already.

Dying Light 2 is also available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but player data for those platforms is not available. A Nintendo Switch version of the game is coming later this year.

GameSpot's Dying Light 2 Stay Human review-in-progress scored the game a 6/10. For more, check out what other critics across the internet think.

